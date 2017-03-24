Funeral home gears up for a busy summer

When something weighs 24,000 pounds, you place it right where you want it.Just ask the folks at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, who had a 24,000-pound crematory placed Tuesday into what will become the area’s only crematorium.“It’s not like you can just move it,” said Andrew Hugeback, who will co-own the crematorium with his brother-in-law, Drew Johnson. “You have to have it right where you want it.”The crematorium is just one major change coming to Hugeback-Johnson; the other, of course, is their soon-to-be-new home in downtown New Hampton.Bryan Hugeback met with the City Council on Monday night and received approval for a special permit for a portion of the new addition that, along with the remodeled old K&W Motors building, will make up the new funeral home.— For more on this story, see the March 24 Tribune