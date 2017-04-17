Galloping along!

From his perch on his saddle early Friday morning, Clint McRoberts could look to the north and see Minnesota.But on this day — as on all Good Fridays for the past 50 years — the ride pointed south.Leo Deutsch sat in his van and smiled.“I don’t know what I’d do with myself on the Friday before Easter if I didn’t have this,” he said. “Great people, great cause. That’s all you have to say.”Welcome to the Pony Express, the annual ride that begins on Good Friday just north of Lime Springs, which made its way through numerous towns — including New Hampton and Ionia — before stopping for the night in Iowa Falls and then heading to Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines, where other Pony Express rides throughout the state converged Saturday afternoon.For the complete story see the 4/18/2017 New Hampton Tribune.