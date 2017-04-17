Home / News / Galloping along!

Galloping along!

Mon, 04/17/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Cause is great but so are the people who make up Pony Express
By: 
Bob Fenske

From his perch on his saddle early Friday morning, Clint McRoberts could look to the north and see Minnesota.But on this day — as on all Good Fridays for the past 50 years — the ride pointed south.Leo Deutsch sat in his van and smiled.“I don’t know what I’d do with myself on the Friday before Easter if I didn’t have this,” he said. “Great people, great cause. That’s all you have to say.”Welcome to the Pony Express, the annual ride that begins on Good Friday just north of Lime Springs, which made its way through numerous towns — including New Hampton and Ionia — before stopping for the night in Iowa Falls and then heading to Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines, where other Pony Express rides throughout the state converged Saturday afternoon.For the complete story see the 4/18/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here