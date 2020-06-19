Getting away from it all

The sun sparkles on the pond and the birds chirp in the trees as a dragonfly whizzes past. He’s on his way to the perfect fishing spot just down the road, past the nature center with its bee hive, stuffed bear and the butterfly garden, abundant with freshly bloomed flowers.

Standing on the banks of Airport Lake or the Cedar River, a world of masks and case counts seems like a faraway dream. As the weather turns nice, some local residents have been finding adventure in exploring the beauty of Chickasaw County, from its farm creeks to woodland areas.

Proving in their trek, only a few miles from home, that you don’t have to go far away to get away.

Take Twin Ponds, for instance, where residents can find everything from hiking trails to wildlife as they turn into River Road or stop at the next turn, past the flowers growing around the sign in the ditch for Twin Ponds Nature Center. The center has just reopened its doors to visitors again after COVID-19.

A step into the cool building and they are greeted by Matt Crayne, Chickasaw County Conservation Board naturalist, or one of his co-workers.

