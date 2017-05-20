Getting off to a good start

One by one, the seniors of New Hampton High School made their way to the stage Tuesday night, and by the time the night was over, they didn’t have a good start on their college educations.They had a great start.The Dollars for Scholarships part of the program handed out slightly more than $200,000 in awards, and throw in the non-Dollars for Scholars scholarships and about $220,000 was handed out Tuesday night.“What this really shows,” Dollars for Scholars Co-President Dustin Lewis said, “is that we have great support in our community for our young people. This doesn’t happen without people stepping up to the plate and donating.”For the complete story see the 5/20/2017 New Hampton Tribune.