This is getting old!

For the first month and a half of “meteorological winter,” Nashua-Plainfield and rest of the state’s schools figuratively had clear sailing.

But boy have the waters been choppy lately.

Tuesday marked the eighth weather-related cancellation of classes, and throw in one other day in which school was called off and six days in which students have either had two-hour late starts or early dismissals, and the original 2018-19 school calendar is in shambles.

“The bottom line is we’re going to make decisions based on safety,” Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner said, “and that means the safety of our students, our teachers and our bus drivers. And I’ll tell you the number of young drivers we have, that’s one of the concerns that is right near the top.”

