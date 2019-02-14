Home / News / This is getting old!

This is getting old!

Thu, 02/14/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Another winter storm batters area; school calendar in shambles
By: 
Bob Fenske

For the first month and a half of “meteorological winter,” Nashua-Plainfield and rest of the state’s schools figuratively had clear sailing.
But boy have the waters been choppy lately.
Tuesday marked the eighth weather-related cancellation of classes, and throw in one other day in which school was called off and six days in which students have either had two-hour late starts or early dismissals, and the original 2018-19 school calendar is in shambles.
“The bottom line is we’re going to make decisions based on safety,” Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner said, “and that means the safety of our students, our teachers and our bus drivers. And I’ll tell you the number of young drivers we have, that’s one of the concerns that is right near the top.”
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 14 Nashua Reporter.

