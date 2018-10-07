Getting ready for the fair

Though a city kid, Adam Waddell’s respect was palpable as he gently curry-combed the mud off his dairy cow, Daisy, in preparation to have her washed and sheared for the 4-H and FFA Achievement Show this week.

The 11-year-old New Hampton resident and 4-H member is again showing Daisy, who was his bottle calf last year, through the “share a dairy calf” partnership with Suhr Dairy Farm. The Achievement Show runs July 10-16 at the Big 4 Fairgrounds in Nashua.

His name for his other calf is “Skidish” he says, “correcting” the writer’s spelling, “because when I first went to the pen with him, he was really skittish. That’s why I picked him and named him Skidish. … I like the skittish cows for some reason — because Daisy was really skittish too at the beginning.” As a dairy steer, Adam will be able to auction Skidish to help his college fund; more on that later.

