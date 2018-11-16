Girls training to fight back

Stories headline the news about young girls who go missing or are found dead, even in small-town Iowa where they may have thought they were safe.

Of crimes against women, young girls are at a higher threat of being targeted, and now Nashua-Plainfield junior high girls are learning self defense in class from gym teacher Jill Kalvig and Iowa State Trooper Brian Sinnwell.

“Always put up a good fight,” Sinnwell told the girls, noting attackers might not expect their victims to fight back and the sooner a girl can get away the safer she will be.

