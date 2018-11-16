Home / News / Girls training to fight back

Girls training to fight back

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Stories headline the news about young girls who go missing or are found dead, even in small-town Iowa where they may have thought they were safe.
Of crimes against women, young girls are at a higher threat of being targeted, and now Nashua-Plainfield junior high girls are learning self defense in class from gym teacher Jill Kalvig and Iowa State Trooper Brian Sinnwell.
“Always put up a good fight,” Sinnwell told the girls, noting attackers might not expect their victims to fight back and the sooner a girl can get away the safer she will be.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 15 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here