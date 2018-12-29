Giving tree project spreads joy at school

Mrs. Claus made a visit to the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary school last week to delivery some gifts she thought the students might enjoy.

This project began in October during parent/teacher conferences. The “Giving Tree” had names of board games on it and the plan was each classroom would receive one new board game for the students to enjoy.

Parents could take an acorn off the tree and donate that specific game or give the monetary amount for the game.

