A glorious first day!

The first day of school in so many ways was different this year; after all, for the first time in 50 years, New Hampton Community Schools opened a completely new building.

Yet, in many ways, Friday had that first-day-of-school feel.

Preschoolers and kindergartners arrived, and, as usual, some were excited and some weren’t quite sure they were ready to bid their parents farewell. High school and middle school students were dressed to the hilt. And teachers, from PreK to grade 12, went over their expectations for the coming year.

