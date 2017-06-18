Goal is to make bull riding event an annual one

Heartland Days’ newest event very well may not be a one-year deal, at least one of the lead organizers of the Extreme Bull Riding Event said Saturday night.

“Things went very well for our first time,” said Lacey Carolan. “The crowd was wonderful, energetic and supportive. Nothing has been confirmed, but I’m confident that there will be a second annual bull riding [event] in Chickasaw County next year.”

The event drew a large crowd to the Kenwood Avenue Park, and proceeds went both to equip a new Chickasaw County Firefighters Association Honor Guard and the Chickasaw County Relay for Life.

And those who attended the event were treated to a night of excitement and, yes, danger, as two bull riders suffered minor injuries.

