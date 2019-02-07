Going camping on stage

There were no tents pitched on the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium stage last week, but no doubt about it, the kids and counselor were “camping.”

Twenty kids — ages 7 to 14 — rehearsed lines, sang songs and totally immersed themselves in the world of theater.

And they had a blast doing so at Camp Creamery, a program offered by the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department that capped the week with a performance of “Little Red Meets the Wolves” on Friday evening.

