Home / News / Going camping on stage
Camp Creamery participant Millie Gracia (left) and camp counselor Kaitlin Kennedy make their way through a tunnel during a rehearsal for the play “LIttle Red Meets the Wolves” that was performed Friday evening.

Going camping on stage

Tue, 07/02/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Camp Creamery counselors appreciate chance to work with New Hampton children
By: 
Bob Fenske

There were no tents pitched on the New Hampton Middle School Auditorium stage last week, but no doubt about it, the kids and counselor were “camping.”

Twenty kids — ages 7 to 14 — rehearsed lines, sang songs and totally immersed themselves in the world of theater.

And they had a blast doing so at Camp Creamery, a program offered by the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department that capped the week with a performance of “Little Red Meets the Wolves” on Friday evening.

For more on this story see the July 2 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here