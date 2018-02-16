Golden Apple for Nashua-Plainfield teacher

Nashua-Plainfield High School Principal Scott Striegel was excited to announce KIMT’s Golden Apple award winner, Nashua-Plainfield’s own Sam Brown.

Tuesday morning the school was buzzing about the winter pep rally honoring girls and boys basketball, wrestling, speech and band, with all the great achievements the students have accomplished throughout the season.

After all the coaches and students were finished, Striegel went back up front and asked Libby Fisher to join him.

“You are probably wondering why KIMT is here?” he asked the crowd.

Striegel went on to announce to the packed gym of students and staff how Fisher nominated one of her teachers for the Golden Apple award. This award is brought to area teachers for their hard work, dedication and outstanding teaching. Students nominate teachers for the honor in hope their teacher is seen as an outstanding teacher making a difference in their students lives.

“He always makes class fun and tells us we can do anything,” said Fisher. This was the reason why Fisher nominated Brown for the award.

