Home / News / Golf cart ordinance will remain the same in New Hampton

Sat, 08/11/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s City Council Monday night quashed any thoughts of changing the city’s ordinance that regulates golf cars and UTVs in the city.
Mayor Deb Larsen placed the item back on the agenda, and said she had discussed the issue of opening up West Main Street and roads in the city’s west-side Industrial Park to golf carts and UTVs.
She told the council she had heard from two Industrial Park manufacturers, and they were split on the issue.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 10 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

