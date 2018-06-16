Golfers brave elements for scholarship

Saturday morning, June 2, Mother Nature was not cooperating with the Szalkowski family but teams braved the weather to help share the memory of Paul Szalkowski and to raise money for the annual Paul Szalkowski Scholarship Fund.

The Szalkowski family, along with many who remembered the former Nashua teacher and community leader gathered for this event.

The annual golf outing has been held for the last 10 years at the Nashua Town and Country Club. This event has something for everyone between the golf, Four-person Best Shot, door prizes, raffles, silent auction and even lunch.

