This is a good distraction

Nashua-Plainfield High School Principal Scott Striegel has been around education long enough to know that homecoming doesn’t make for a typical week in the classroom.

“We’re doing a lot of things — like today we had activity day and did a lot of community service,” he said Monday afternoon, “and yes, there are a lot of distractions that come with this week. But we also know our business is education and it’s not just a free-pass this week, either. Our kids are going to have fun, no doubt about it, but they’re going to be learning, too.”

