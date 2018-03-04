Good Friday tradition

As Leo Deutsch pulled into the gas station early Friday morning, he looked at the sky and couldn’t help but smile.

“Look at that, it’s just beautiful,” he said, “and you know what? It’s always a beautiful day when it’s Pony Express day, isn’t it?”

It certainly was on Friday as dozens of riders made their way on a Pony Express ride that began near the Minnesota border north of Lime Springs and ended that evening in Iowa Falls.

And they were at it again on Saturday, as the riders made their way to Des Moines and Camp Sunnyside, the Easter Seals camp that has benefited from the Pony Express for 51 years.

“I can’t imagine a Good Friday not doing this,” Deutsch said. “I’ve got a lot of family in this, but the truth of it is that they’re all family to me.”

