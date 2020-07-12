Good signs, but COVID far from over

The COVID-19 stats are headed in the right direction, or at least they were last week, but ask Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services Administrator Lisa Welter about the situation, and her answer boils down to this:

We’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to the Coronavirus.

“I like where we’re going, but I also have a feeling next week and the week after we might see spikes,” she said Friday. “That’s when we’ll see if there was a surge from Thanksgiving.”

And Welter once again urged residents not to relax following Public Health guidelines because those COVID-19 numbers have been slowly dropping.

“I would definitely tell people we still need to definitely wear a mask, wash our hands often, socially distance as much as possible,” she said. “We’ve got a long ways to go before this is over.”

The 14-day positivity rate for the county dropped to 22.6 percent Friday, the lowest since the rate was 22.4 percent on Nov. 11, and New Hampton Community Schools had just 39 students quarantining, the fewest since Nov. 9.

