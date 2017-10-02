Off to a good start

Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School Principal Michelle Arneson paused at the door of the preschool room, looked up and smiled.“Are your ready for this? Because it can get pretty energetic in there,” she said.Say this about Arneson: She wasn’t kidding.Welcome to preschool, where exuberance is in overwhelming supply. Kids play, sing, dance, run, snack and almost anything else one can think of and they do it at what seems like 100 miles per hour.But they also learn, and they take, if you will, a solid foundation into the next rung on the educational ladder.“It’s amazing to see how far they come and what they accomplish in such a short amount of time,” Arneson said, “and it’s why we want to get the word out about our preschool. I don’t want to overstate it, but when you build a house, you don’t skimp on the foundation, right? And that’s what preschool is.”AT THE CENTER of that preschool room — which is actually a center consisting of two rooms — is teacher Kacie Sinnwell.She, like her principal, laughed when she talked about the energy level in her room.“They like to go, and they like to go right now,” she said. “But that’s OK. I love their enthusiasm, and what people don’t always get is that they’re learning as they’re doing.”For the complete story see the 2/9/2017 Nashua Reporter.