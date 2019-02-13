Home / News / A good time was had by all!

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Annual Father-Daughter Dance hits all the right notes
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Sydney Laures really wanted to go to the annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance this year for two reasons.
The 10-year-old wanted to be with her dad and she wanted to dance with her friends.
Her dad, Mitch, didn’t hesitate.
“I said ‘I’m not turning down a good looking date like you!’” Mitch said.
As an aside, he added, “It’s a good getaway for Mom — and for Dad and Daughter.”
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 12 New Hampton Tribune.

Previous issues
