A good time was had by all!

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Annual Father-Daughter Dance hits all the right notes
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Sydney Laures really wanted to go to the annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance this year for two reasons.
The 10-year-old wanted to be with her dad and she wanted to dance with her friends.
Her dad, Mitch, didn’t hesitate.
“I said ‘I’m not turning down a good looking date like you!’” Mitch said.
As an aside, he added, “It’s a good getaway for Mom — and for Dad and Daughter.”
