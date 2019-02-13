A good time was had by all!

Sydney Laures really wanted to go to the annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance this year for two reasons.

The 10-year-old wanted to be with her dad and she wanted to dance with her friends.

Her dad, Mitch, didn’t hesitate.

“I said ‘I’m not turning down a good looking date like you!’” Mitch said.

As an aside, he added, “It’s a good getaway for Mom — and for Dad and Daughter.”

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 12 New Hampton Tribune.