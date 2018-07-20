GOP ag secretary believes better days are in the offing

Iowa’s secretary of agriculture understands the angst farmers and those involved in the ag industry feel, but during a visit to New Hampton last week, he held out hope that better days are ahead.

“I know right now with prices where they’re at and all this talk about tariffs that people are worried,” Mike Naig said, “but there’s one thing we have going for us. There is a demand for what we’re producing, and I think as challenging as times are right now, that’s the ace in the hole we have.”

Naig visited New Hampton during a swing through Northeast Iowa and met with senior employees at New Hampton-based Five Star Coop.

