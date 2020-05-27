Governor accelerates 'reopening'

The “reopening” of Iowa accelerated on Tuesday when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she will allow casinos and amusement parks to reopen next week.

Coupled with her announcement last week that she would allow bars to reopen today [Thursday], virtually every type of business she shut down because of the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak will at least have the opportunity of reopening.

"For our state, recovery means striking a balance," she said during her daily press conference on Tuesday. "We cannot prioritize lives over

livelihoods or vice versa."

Reynolds said she would allow casinos and gaming facilities, amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades to reopen on Monday, although she added that those businesses must operate at only up to 50 percent capacity and follow social distancing and public health guidelines.

She said would also allow speedways, racetracks and outdoor venues to have fans in attendance, as long as they did so with social distancing and following public health guidelines.