Governor announces new closings in fight against Coronavirus

Bars, casinos and move theaters in Iowa will close for two weeks, beginning at noon on Tuesday, according to an order released by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as state officials tried to combat the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Restaurants will be allowed to remain open, “if such food and beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, of if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises.”

The order came two days after Reynolds recommended all K-12 schools close for at least four weeks.

Meanwhile, in New Hampton, the store’s lone grocery store, Fareway, announced it would be reducing hours by closing two hours earlier than normal. The store’s hours will now be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other businesses in the city are either considering or already implemented “foot traffic” in and out of their offices.

According to the governor’s office, there are 23 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Iowa, and none in Chickasaw, Butler, Bremer and Floyd counties, but health experts say they believe the number of diagnosed cases doesn’t come close to representing the number of carriers of the virus and that the situation will only get worse as time goes on.

In other Coronavirus news:

• The City Council on Monday night allowed Bennett Pharmacy to begin offering “drive-up” services for those picking up prescriptions, which basically will close part of North Chestnut Avenue.

• The School Board also met Monday and Superintendent Jay Jurrens reported that the district is looking at ways to get lunches to students and their families, e-learning ideas and how best to allow students to come and pick up their personal belongings at the school.