Governor extends proclamation for a week

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday extended her proclamation for one week that requires masks be worn when people are within six feet of people for 15 minutes or more, limits the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings and orders bars to close at 10 p.m.

But during a press conference, she loosened some of the restrictions made during her Nov. 17 proclamation.

Organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, will be allowed for youth and adults, but there can only be two spectators per participant. She also will allow cheerleaders and band members who are performing at high school sporting events to have two “guests” at those games.

"We've made good progress over the last few weeks, but our ultimate goal is to get virus activity to a level that we can manage over the next few months," she said at a news conference.

Since making her proclamation last month, Iowa has seen the number of positive cases, its 14-day positivity rate and deaths from COVID drop, and Reynolds again pointed out that the state will begin to have vaccine available by the of this year. But she also said it will take months before every Iowan has access to that vaccine