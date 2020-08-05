Governor: Iowans ‘must learn to live with COVID virus’

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that she would allow restaurants, fitness centers, churches, retail stores and malls to reopen in 77 Iowa counties, including Chickasaw, although they can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Reynolds made the announcement during her daily press conference on Monday, clearing the way for a number of businesses to re-open as of last Friday.

She said other businesses and facilities — including hair salons, bars, campgrounds and most entertainment centers — will remain closed through May 15 because of the Coronavirus COVID-19, and even with the businesses that will reopen, she emphasized that Iowans still need to practice social distancing.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.