Governor likes what she sees at Homeland Energy

As Homeland Energy Solutions Plant Manager Kevin Howes gave Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds a tour of his ethanol manufacturing facility on Friday, he laid out the company’s ambitious goal.

“One of the reasons we underwent this expansion is to be the largest plant in the country,” he said, “and it’s going to happen right here in Lawler, Iowa.”

Reynolds beamed.

“Wow, that’s exactly what we want,” she said, “and we’re going to keep supporting this industry because it’s good for farmers and it’s great for Iowa.”

The governor made her stop at Homeland as part of a day in which she also visited manufacturing plants in Charles City, Oelwein and Jesup, and both she and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said they would continue to work to promote ethanol not only in Iowa but also around the nation.

“If the president needs reminding,” she said after the tour, “we’ll do the reminding. I think what you have done here is incredible, and I applaud your work and your commitment to our state.”

