Governor orders more businesses to close

Here’s hoping you got that haircut if you needed it, because if you didn’t, you’re going to wait at least nine days before you can go to a salon or barber shop.

That’s because Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday ordered the state’s salons, barber shops, tattoo shops medical spas, massage therapists and swimming pools to be closed until March 31.

The closings will take effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Reynolds also signed an executive order suspending foreclosures on residential, commercial and agriculture properties as the number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Iowa reached 90.