Home / News / Governor orders more businesses to close

Governor orders more businesses to close

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:55pm Bob Fenske
Salons, barber shops among those that must close by 10 p.m. Sunday
By: 
Bob Fenske

Here’s hoping you got that haircut if you needed it, because if you didn’t, you’re going to wait at least nine days before you can go to a salon or barber shop.

That’s because Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday ordered the state’s salons, barber shops, tattoo shops medical spas, massage therapists and swimming pools to be closed until March 31.

The closings will take effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Reynolds also signed an executive order suspending foreclosures on residential, commercial and agriculture properties as the number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Iowa reached 90.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here