Governor pushes ahead with 're-opening,' will allow bars to resume business next week

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a sweeping new round of “re-openings,” as movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, wedding reception venues will all allowed to reopen Friday.

During her daily press conference on Wednesday, Reynodls said those businesses must follow social distancing guidelines and have appropriate public health measures in place.

She also announced that swimming pools can reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons and said she would allow bars to reopen next week on Thursday, May 28, although they will have to adhere to the same rules — mainly only allow 50 percent capacity — as restaurants are.

And Reynolds said that beginning June 1, schools will be permitted to resume activities and learning, which means she has given the green light to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to have baseball and softball this summer, although both governing bodies will make the final decision.

Reynolds’ announcements came on the same day that Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced an eighth positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.

Officials said the latest positive test is an adult in the 18-40 year-old range and also added that the seven previous positive cases have all “recovered and been released from Public Health monitoring.”