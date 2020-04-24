Governor says state will begin process of 'reopening'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that she would begin the process of “reopening” the state on Monday by allowing farmers markets to reopen and elective surgeries to be performed.

She made her announcement on a day in which the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that 521 new positive tests for the Coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 11 deaths, but Reynolds also reminded Iowans that the state also set a new high for the number of tests.

The governor also said she would make more announcements about reopening other types of businesses on May 1.

Reynolds added that she expects Iowans to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, but that “it is time” to get Iowa economy back on track.

— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the April 28 edition of the Tribune