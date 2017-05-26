Graduation Day

The Nashua-Plainfield graduating class of 2017 may have been the smallest class to graduate but they still went out in style.

The 26 students were together for one last time on Sunday, May 21 at the Commencement Ceremony.

Their class motto by Ralph Waldo Emerson summed up what these 26 friends intend to do with their lives: Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.

Genevieve Reams and Makayla Biddle gave a welcome speech. They spoke about being freshman and how they remembered getting lost going to their classrooms. Each year things got better.

