Graduation parties may have to be put on hold

This year’s seniors are having an interesting end to their high school careers. April is normally the month that graduation invites usually start pouring in, but students and parents alike are at a crossroads when it comes to how to handle celebrations in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

Riley Shatek’s party was going to be May 23, but now, she and her parents are wondering whether they should change their plans.

“Because of this virus, it has given us a hard decision to make. We don’t know if we will postpone it or if we will just have to do a card shower. It is something we never thought we had to keep in mind because this has never happened before.”

