Graduation parties may have to be put on hold

For seniors like Madison Kolbet and their families, when they’ll actually be able to have graduation parties remains very much up in the air because of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Uncertainty about the Coronavirus has parents of high school seniors scrambling when it comes to party planning
By: 
Lydia Gessner

This year’s seniors are having an interesting end to their high school careers. April is normally the month that graduation invites usually start pouring in, but students and parents alike are at a crossroads when it comes to how to handle celebrations in light of COVID-19 restrictions. 

Riley Shatek’s party was going to be May 23, but now, she and her parents are wondering whether they should change their plans. 

“Because of this virus, it has given us a hard decision to make. We don’t know if we will postpone it or if we will just have to do a card shower. It is something we never thought we had to keep in mind because this has never happened before.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.

