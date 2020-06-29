Graduation sequel

It was a long time coming, but New Hampton High School’s seniors finally got their day. Call it Commencement, Part II.

Forty-two days after they took part in a virtual ceremony, the members of the Class of 2020 finally had their day in the sun. And we mean that literally as a short ceremony was held at the high school football stadium Sunday afternoon.

It was hot. It was windy. But it was sunny. And that was enough.

“This is the 133rd graduating class at New Hampton High School,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said in his opening remarks, “and I think we can all agree the 132 previous classes never went through this.”

Seniors, along with every other New Hampton student, left school on Friday, March 13, with every intent of returning the following Monday. Instead, as we all know, they got caught up in the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

