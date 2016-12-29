Grain raffle brings in largest amount in four years

The Annual Comprehensive Systems, Inc. Grain Raffle was held on Nov. 7, 2016. This event raised $24,770 which is the largest amount in the four years of the raffle.A huge “Thank You” to the Lovrien family - Kelsie, Brooke and Marc along with their parents, Russ and Deb, who donated the 500 bushels of corn. The raffle winner was Don Kurtenbach, owner of C.A.S.H. Inc. of Lawler. Thank you to Mr. Kurtenbach as he has generously donated his winnings back to Comprehensive Systems, Inc. He has been a great supporter of Comprehensive Systems and has purchased raffle tickets all four years of the event. Other prize winners included: Mark Langreck, Lawler, 39” Television; Zach Sullivan, Charles City, Amazon Echo; and Toby Brimmer, Cedar Falls, and Eileen Melohn, Clarksville, who each won a RTIC Tumbler and a $50 gift card. The success of the event was possible because of the outstanding efforts of the Comprehensive Systems, Inc. staff.We are so fortunate to have staff that believe in the mission of our organization, “Supporting Success.” The following employees were recognized with the highest tickets sales: Jean Shannon, Katie Sullivan, Laura Wilde and Shannon Collum. Mary Langreck sold the winning ticket.