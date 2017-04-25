A grandson’s legacy

Mark Bigler is the head boys basketball coach at Davenport West High School so one would think his ultimate goal is to win on the court.One would be wrong.“It’s not about winning games,” he said more than once during a visit to New Hampton last Thursday, “it’s about winning lives. ... It’s about helping people make good choices and showing courage.”Five years ago, his life changed forever when a drunk driver smashed into a vehicle carrying his son’s family in a crash that claimed the life of his 5-month-old grandson, Drake, and critically injured his son, Brad, and his daughter-in-law’s mother.Bigler shared his story with students at Sumner-Fredericksburg and New Hampton schools and members of the New Hampton Rotary Club before wrapping up the day with a presentation to New Hampton community members.His visit was sponsored by Chickasaw Connections and the New Hampton Ministerial Association, and during the evening presentation, a panel of experts shared their concerns about the rise of marijuana usage in the area.For the complete story see the 4/25/2017 New Hampton Tribune.