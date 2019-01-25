Home / News / Grassley touts ability to reach across aisle

Grassley touts ability to reach across aisle

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Senator says he and Minnesota Democrat working together on prescription drug prices
By: 
Bob Fenske

Let’s be perfectly frank here: U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, don’t have a lot in common when it comes to politics; in fact, some would say they are about as far apart on the political spectrum as two senators can be.
But the conservative Iowan says he’s enjoyed working with the Minnesota liberal in Congress, and after taking a tour of New Hampton Metal Fab Wednesday morning, he touted the two’s work on the issue of spiraling prescription drug costs.
He also said it’s part of Congress that the public doesn’t see enough.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 New Hampton Tribune.

