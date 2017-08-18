New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke admitted he was stealing a line often uttered by teacher and coach Cory McDonald.

But, on this day, the one in which the school district broke ground on its $19.415 million building project, it had to be said.

“It’s a great day to be a Chickasaw.”

Indeed, it was Monday as a parade of speakers thanked the community for making the project possible before the first shovels full of dirt were turned.

And if there was an omen on this day, it might have been the rain shower that fell earlier in the day.

