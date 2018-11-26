Great Plays to explore using part of school

The issue for Great Plays Daycare is simple: It simply doesn’t have enough room at its current location on South Linn Avenue.

“We have more kids on the waiting list than we have enrolled,” Great Plays Board Member Lacy Carolan said, “and we’re just looking for options right now.”

The New Hampton School Board kept one of those options — moving Great Plays to part of what is now New Hampton Middle School — open on Monday night when it agreed to at least consider the possibility that the day care center could lease space from the school district once the new middle school opens.

