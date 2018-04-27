Home / News / Greenhouse is definitely a family affair

Greenhouse is definitely a family affair

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

All was quiet — save for wind howling outside — in KR Greenhouse earlier this month, which is a rarity, for this business is definitely a family a air.
“It is a little quiet right now,” Rachel Martin said with a smile as she unloaded plants from a cart. “Usually, we’re full of shoppers and we have the kids around, but this has been a pretty strange year.”
The good news is spring sprung, and shoppers are finally getting into that “planting mode.”
— For more on this story, see the April 27 New Hampton Tribune.

