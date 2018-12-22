Home / News / Group gives boy his own little ‘escape’

Group gives boy his own little ‘escape’

Sat, 12/22/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
My Happy Place designs new bedroom for Elma 10-year-old who deals with Dravet Syndrome
James Grob

Everyone needs to occasionally find an escape from the daily grind.
For 10-year-old Kyler Meyers of Elma, there is no escape. Not ever.
Kyler hasn’t had a day without a seizure since he was an infant.
That’s when Kyler was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, also known as intractable epilepsy. He hasn’t found relief trying 12 different anti-epileptic medications, including medical cannabis.
He currently takes four anti-seizure medications but continues to have 10-20 seizures daily. He is wheelchair-bound and non-verbal as a result of the condition. He is surrounded by medical professionals and equipment daily.
