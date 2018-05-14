Home / News / Group ready to give seniors ‘great start’

Group ready to give seniors ‘great start’

Mon, 05/14/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Dollars for Scholars chapter to hold annual Awards and Scholarship Night Tuesday
By: 
Bob Fenske

An organization that has grown by proverbial leaps and bounds during this decade will hand out thousands of dollars to graduating New Hampton High School seniors this coming Tuesday evening.
“It’s been pretty remarkable to see how far we’ve come in a pretty short amount of time,” Dollars for Scholars Co-President Dustin Lewis said. “It’s not us, but it’s the donors who realize how important it is to give our students a great start on their [post-secondary] educations.”
Tuesday night’s program begins at 7 and will be held in the New Hampton High School Auditorium.
— For more on this story, see the May 11 New Hampton Tribune.

