Groups plan events for Halloween

It’s pretty much an every-year-type-of-thing for Tara Hackman.

It will be the Saturday morning of New Hampton’s annual Halloween Parade and Downtown Trick-or-Treating and the Parks and Recreation Department’s program director will scan the crowd gathered in the Community Center parking lot and smile.

“I think one of the great things is to see how many families participate in the parade,” Hackman said, “and then the other thing is you just see the time some of these people put into their costumes. I’m always amazed at the creativity. I mean you can tell that hours, days, went into them.”

As the Parks and Recreation Department, New Horizons-Chamber and the New Hampton Lions Club prepare for this year’s parade and activities that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, it’s hard to believe that just four short years ago, they went into the first parade with a major dose of trepidation.

