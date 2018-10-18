Home / News / Groups plan events for Halloween

Groups plan events for Halloween

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Halloween Parade, downtown events set for morning of Oct. 27
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s pretty much an every-year-type-of-thing for Tara Hackman.
It will be the Saturday morning of New Hampton’s annual Halloween Parade and Downtown Trick-or-Treating and the Parks and Recreation Department’s program director will scan the crowd gathered in the Community Center parking lot and smile.
“I think one of the great things is to see how many families participate in the parade,” Hackman said, “and then the other thing is you just see the time some of these people put into their costumes. I’m always amazed at the creativity. I mean you can tell that hours, days, went into them.”
As the Parks and Recreation Department, New Horizons-Chamber and the New Hampton Lions Club prepare for this year’s parade and activities that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, it’s hard to believe that just four short years ago, they went into the first parade with a major dose of trepidation.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 16 New Hampton Tribune. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here