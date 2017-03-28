Guard gets message out in unique way

It wasn’t your typical physical education day at New Hampton High School on Friday.Heck, even the school’s two administrators — Principal Sarah Updegraff and Activities Director Brad Schmitt — couldn’t stay away from the inflatable obstacle course the Iowa Army National Guard brought to the school.“It’s nothing about Mr. [Bill] Boyd’s class, but when we bring something like this or the rock wall or the paintball relay,” National Guard Sgt. Luke Scheer said, “it’s new, it’s something they don’t do every day. Some of these kids get a little competitive.”Scheer paused and laughed.“OK, it gets a lot competitive.”But the Guard gets something out of it, too.— For more on this story, see the March 28 Tribune