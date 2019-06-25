Home / News / Gym opening may be a bit delayed
Construction workers are making progress on what will be the entrance to the new competition gymnasium for high school and middle school students.

Gym opening may be a bit delayed

Tue, 06/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Superintendent said middle school ‘academic areas’ will be ready for students
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s new middle school and industrial technology and vocational agriculture center will be ready for students Aug. 23, when the 2019-20 school year begins, the school district’s top administrator said on Friday.

The cafeteria and the gymnasium, though, may open just a tad later than expected.

“We knew the cafeteria would be nip and tuck with the issues we had with the fire marshal,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, referring to an issue that cropped up this spring about windows in the cafeteria, “and we’re working on the gym but we may have to play some games in the old gym for just a little bit.”

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here