Gym opening may be a bit delayed

New Hampton’s new middle school and industrial technology and vocational agriculture center will be ready for students Aug. 23, when the 2019-20 school year begins, the school district’s top administrator said on Friday.

The cafeteria and the gymnasium, though, may open just a tad later than expected.

“We knew the cafeteria would be nip and tuck with the issues we had with the fire marshal,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, referring to an issue that cropped up this spring about windows in the cafeteria, “and we’re working on the gym but we may have to play some games in the old gym for just a little bit.”

For more on this story see the June 25 Tribune.