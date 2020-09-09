Hall of Fame welcomes four new members

New Hampton High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome four new members before the Chickasaws’ football team plays Waukon in the annual homecoming game this Friday.

Those being inducted include state wrestling champions David Morgan (1993) and Cory Beckman (1998, 1999), one of the best all-around female athletes in Carlie Schnoebelen and longtime New Hampton High School math teacher and Chickasaw supporter Gene Voss.

The ceremony is set to begin around 7 p.m. in between New Hampton’s freshman and varsity games with Waukon.

Each year the Chickasaw Booster Club coordinates the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the New Hampton Community School District.

The Hall of Fame was initiated in 1995 and, with the addition of the Class of 2020, will have 123 members. Individuals may be inducted for their success as an athlete, coach or in the area of service as a patron of the New Hampton athletic programs

— For bios on each of the inductees, see the Sept. 8 Tribune