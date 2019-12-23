Hallmark in New Hampton

Maybe Lisa Pool said it best when she was asked about the activities that took place at the Little Light of Mine this past Friday night.

“It had a little Hallmarkish to it,” she said. “It was just a wonderful evening, and we couldn’t have asked for more. It was perfect.”

Indeed, it was.

Santa was there and he brought along Mrs. Claus, a reindeer and two elves. Residents skated on the new Parks and Recreation skating rink. Fireworks filled the sky.

For more on this story see the December 24 Tribune.