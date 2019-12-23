Home / News / Hallmark in New Hampton
A little bit of July at Christmas time came as the Little Light of Mine set off fireworks Friday night during an event that included Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and even a reindeer.

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 9:58am Bob Fenske
Little Light of Mine officials ‘couldn’t have asked for more’ with special event
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe Lisa Pool said it best when she was asked about the activities that took place at the Little Light of Mine this past Friday night.

“It had a little Hallmarkish to it,” she said. “It was just a wonderful evening, and we couldn’t have asked for more. It was perfect.”

Indeed, it was.

Santa was there and he brought along Mrs. Claus, a reindeer and two elves. Residents skated on the new Parks and Recreation skating rink. Fireworks filled the sky.

For more on this story see the December 24 Tribune.

