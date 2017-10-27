Halloween Parade advice: Bundle up tight

Let’s face it, the weather forecast for Saturday morning looks more like Christmas than Halloween.

Then again, New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer remembers the year it rained on New Hampton’s Halloween Parade.

“We still had a huge turnout,” he said, “but just in case, we do have a backup plan.”

Plan A is this: Parade participants will line up at the Community Center parking lot no later than 10:20 a.m., make their way up to and down Main Street, pass the New Hampton Lions Club members who serve as judges and then trick-or-treat downtown from 11 a.m. to noon.

Plan B, the one needed if it really does snow, will keep the downtown trick-or-treating but move the parade inside the Community Center.

Either way, Kramer is expecting a decent crowd on Saturday morning.

“I think it’s a lot like our Breakfast [with Santa] event, it’s just so simple,” he said. “With this, people have their costumes and why not wear it more than once? It’s been a fun event, and obviously we’d like a better forecast but we’ll make due with whatever Mother Nature sends us.”

As of now, the parade will go down Main Street, but if Plan B is needed, Kramer said he’ll make the announcement early Saturday morning on KZCE-FM Radio, the Tribune website and social media sites, including the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.