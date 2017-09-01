Happenings at the library

Happy New Year from the New Hampton Public Library! This year as you resolve to gain something (or lose something) or eat more of something (or less of another), be sure to come to see us at the library.We can help you on your journey--whatever it is. We have books on learning new languages, travel, weight loss, fitness, and brain teasers to keep your mind sharp. There are Zoomba DVDs to get your workouts started.We have all of those classic novels that you skipped in high school and promised yourself “someday” you would get around to reading. We offer FREE online tutorials and practice tests if you are considering a career change.This winter we are playing BINGO in the library. Stop in and get a BINGO card, read books to fill in the squares, and return it to win prizes. Enter as many times as you wish. There are no rules, just great reading while the temperatures are too cold to do much else.The library is beginning a Reading Education Assistance Dogs program. Remi the therapy dog would like to listen to children as they learn to read.She has been trained and certified and her handler will be right beside her at all times. If you have a child in 1st-3rd grade that is struggling to read please call the library to be added to our list of readers to meet with Remi.In the future we hope to have times where any reader can sit with her, because she LOVES to listen to children read. So watch for that to become available as well.On Jan. 26 we will host Emmy nominated David Thoreson who will present “Sailing Around the Americas, a 28,000-Mile Small Boat Journey.”In 2009-2010 Thoreson was asked to document a 13 month journey around the North and South American Continents.This voyage was intended to highlight important ocean and sea issues. He will present a stunning visual presentation of some of his 75,000 photographs from that journey. Please join us at 6:30, Thursday the 26th as this is an evening not to be missed.By Carrie Becker, New Hampton Library Director