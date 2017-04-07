Have a safe and happy Fourth!

With today being Independence Day, city, county and state offices, along with most businesses, are closed.

And the New Hampton Police Department wants to remind residents that its officers are taking part in the Govenor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (sTEP) Program.

Officers will be stepping up traffic enforcement, with special emphasis on child restraing and safety belt violations, so as you head out for the fireworks show tonight — the closest will be held in Charles City tonight, buckle up.

And New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen is also reminding city residents that despite a new law that effectively legalizes fireworks in the state, the city ordinance that requires a resident to have a permit to shoot off fireworks remains in place.