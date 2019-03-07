Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

America will celebrate its 243rd birthday on Thursday, and New Hampton American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 and Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home have teamed up to give Mikkelson Park a patriotic look.

Just as it did on Memorial Day, Legion members have decked out the park’s band shell with the large American flag from Hugeback-Johnson.

While city and county offices and most businesses will be closed Thursday, the New Hampton Municipal Pool will be open for adult swim from noon to 1:30 p.m. and open swimming between 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Swimmers may have to dodge a few raindrops as the National Weather Service’s forecast has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The good news, at least as of Wednesday night, is the forecast for those heading out of town for fireworks is that forecasters say the best chance of thunderstorms and showers during the overnight hours is after 1 a.m. on Friday.