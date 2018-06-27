Having a dam good time

The “gorgeous” weather for Water Over the Dam Days delighted Tori Ulrichs, who co-organizes the Nashua festival with her husband, Jeff.

“Nature answered my prayers,” Ulrichs said, Saturday in Cedar View Park. It also answered the hopes of vacationers who attended the festival in what for many was their hometown, from as far away as Colorado.

She counted five to six reunions in the parade, noting it was probably a record. A photographer noted floats from the classes of 1968, ’78, ’88, ’93 (the year Nashua and Plainfield merged, 25 years ago), and heard about a Class of ’98 reunion.

