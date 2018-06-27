Home / News / Having a dam good time

Having a dam good time

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Weather is almost perfect as Nashua has memorable Water Over the Dam Days
 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The “gorgeous” weather for Water Over the Dam Days delighted Tori Ulrichs, who co-organizes the Nashua festival with her husband, Jeff.
“Nature answered my prayers,” Ulrichs said, Saturday in Cedar View Park. It also answered the hopes of vacationers who attended the festival in what for many was their hometown, from as far away as Colorado.
She counted five to six reunions in the parade, noting it was probably a record. A photographer noted floats from the classes of 1968, ’78, ’88, ’93 (the year Nashua and Plainfield merged, 25 years ago), and heard about a Class of ’98 reunion.
— For more on this story, see the June 26 New Hampton Tribune.

