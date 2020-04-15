Heading back to school ... kind of

School buildings will remain closed at least through April 30, but in a way, classes are back in session this week at school districts around the state.

When Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools for four weeks on March 15, she “forgave” the days and hours that school districts would not meet, meaning they wouldn’t have to make up the time. But when she extended school closures on April 2, she said that time would not be forgiven and school districts could offer voluntary enrichment, required work or a combination of both.

“We’re basically going to the voluntary enrichment,” New Hampton and Turkey Valley Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “You know we thought long and hard about maybe doing some required work, but we need to be fair to all our students. Every family is facing different situations right now.”

For more on this story see the April 14 Tribune.